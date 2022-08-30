By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 8:10

Car bomb assassination attempt on police Major in Russian-occupied Kherson, Ukraine Credit: Dmitriy Kandinskiy/Shutterstock.com

In Russian-occupied Kherson, Ukraine a car bomb assassination attempt was carried out on a police Major, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

The attempted car bomb assassination on the life of a police Major in Russian-occupied Kherson, Ukraine, was reported on Russian media.

Russian news agency Baza took to their Telegram to share the news:

“In Kherson region, the car of the head of the local traffic police station on duty was blown up. The policeman, his wife and 7-year-old daughter were in the car.”

“According to preliminary data, the explosion of a radio-controlled IED stuffed with chopped nails took place around 8am on Steam Engine Lane as the SEAT, 38-year-old Major Sneshin, was passing there.”

“As a result of the explosion the car received various damages, but none of the passengers were injured.”

“A case has now been opened under the article “assault on the life of a police officer”.”

The news comes after the Russian-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration, Ivan Sushko, was killed in a car bomb explosion as reported by member of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration’s main council, Volodymyr Rogov, on Wednesday, August 24.

In addition, the latest car bombing comes at a time when Ukraine’s military is reportedly making gains in the Kherson region after launching a counteroffensive on Monday, August 29.

This has reportedly led to the evacuation of people in controlled Novaya Kakhovka.

