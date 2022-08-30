By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 13:44

China claims first domestic HPV vaccine shows 100 per cent efficacy Credit: Komsan Loonprom/Shutterstock.com

China’s first self-developed HPV vaccine “Cecolin” can allegedly offer full immunity against two different types of human papilloma virus, according to a recent study, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

The study saw China’s HPV vaccine undergo data analysis of 66-month follow-up visits of clinical trials, finding 100 per cent efficacy against high-grade genital lesions, typically seen as symptoms of cervical cancer as reported by People’s Daily News.

In addition China’s HPV vaccine has a 97 per cent efficacy against HPV infections according to the study.

The clinical trial was carried out on 7,373 women aged 18 to 45 with 3,689 in the vaccinated group and 3,683 in the control group.

The study claimed that the cumulative incidence in the vaccinated group was significantly less than in the control group.

The Cecolin HPV vaccine is developed by Xiamen University and Xiamen Innovate. China is now the third world country to create an independent cervical cancer vaccine supply, following the United States and the United Kingdom.

The news comes after reports that Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines that recently sued Pfizer and BioNTech over copyright infringement of the Covid vaccine, announced that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia has granted provisional approval for its Omicron-containing bivalent booster vaccine.

