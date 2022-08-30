By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 13:35

Costa Blanca's Barbarians Rugby in Marina Alta - new members welcome. Image: Barbarians Rubgy in Marina Alta

Another hot week on the training field and numbers build as players return from holidays.



The first league game of the season for the seniors in Division 1 this year will be away in Murcia on the weekend of September 24/25.

It will surely be a tough opening fixture for the Barbarians but that’s to be expected in what is the top division in the Valencia region.

The Under 16s are eagerly looking forward to their season’s program which is expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks once all the teams have submitted their registrations.

With La Vila pulling out their seniors B team from Division 1 this year, the Barbarians welcome the addition of locally based players to the squad.

In fact, the first new member registered on Tuesday, August 30, so, a big welcome to Sergey.

Sergey is a young prop that started with the original Denia rugby club when he was just 10 years old and continued to play in Valencia whilst at University.

The Barbarians think it is great to have you back Sergey.

If you played before and still fancy a game and live in the Marina Alta area, you are very welcome to have a run out at training with the squad every Tuesday and Thursday.

The Barbarians run Academy teams from under 14’s to 16’s to 18’s and through to seniors.

We welcome everyone to come and train and join the club. Free qualified coaching is available at all levels.

Please call Santi (Spanish) on 676612357 or Mac (English) on 609646349 for more information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.