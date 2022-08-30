By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 13:22
Costa Blanca's El Campello hires three more workers for the municipality. Image: El Campello Town Hall
The Spanish government’s EMPUJU 2022 Programme is related to employment subsidies for the recruitment of unemployed people under the age of 30 by local entities in the Valencian Community.
In all cases, the offer is a temporary employment contract with a maximum duration of 12 months full-time, El Campello Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.
The roles include a technician for network support, a library assistant and a technician in socio-cultural animation.
The Councillor for Employment and Economic Development, directed by Marisa Navarro (PP), announced that thanks to the grant of €78,421.83 the additional employees could join the municipal staff on September 1.
