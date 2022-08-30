By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 14:22

Costa Blanca's Gandia announces the arrival of Fira Mercat Gandia 2022. Image: Gandia Town Hall

The third edition of ‘Fira Mercat Gandia’ this year returns with exhibitors from different professional sectors aimed at various audiences including fashion, extracurriculars, renovations, real estate and wine.



Vicenta Ferrer, councillor for Economic Policies and Trade, explained: “These are themes that have already been held in previous editions and the success achieved has led to their repetition”.

During the months of September, October and November, these six fayres will fill the Prado Municipal Market on weekends, Gandia Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.

The dates on which the fayres will take place are as follows:

– Fashion Outlet: September 8 – 10

– Extracurricular fair: September 23 – 24

– Refurbishments Fair: October 14 – 15

– Property fair: October 21 – 22

– Wine Fair: October 27 – 29

– Fira Cursa de les Empreses: November 4- 5

