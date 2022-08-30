By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 14:05

Costa Blanca's Villena organises special blood donation scheme in time for Moors and Christian's festivities. Image: Villena Town Hall

In readiness for The Moors and Christian’s festivities in Villena the Junta Central de Fiestas has organised a special blood donation clinic.



The donations will take place on Wednesday 31 August, between 9:30.AM to 1:30.PM and from 5:00.PM to 8:30.PM at the Casa de Cultura, in Villena, the Town Hall confirmed.

Maite Gandía, councillor for Fiestas, said: “Once again this year we would like to thank the Junta Central de Fiestas for this and other solidarity initiatives that are organised throughout the year and encourage all citizens to participate in this important donation.”

Donors will receive a small gift. Paca Ferrer, head of promotion at the Transfusion Centre, explained. “Blood is life, it cannot be manufactured, that is why it is so important.”

“I want to thank Villena for having so many donors and the Junta Central de Fiestas for their solidarity,” she added

“I invite the public and I ask donors to come along with those people who have not yet decided to become donors and participate in this festival of solidarity and life,” she concluded.

Francisco Rosique, president of the Junta Central de Fiestas, confirmed: “Every year we set aside this date to start our festivities with an act of solidarity like this one. Blood is life and we must not forget it.”

“This donation is the only action that has not stopped with the pandemic and this year the gift is great to be able to take to the stands. I encourage all citizens to come and donate and become new donors,” he added.

To be a donor you have to be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh more than 50 kilos and be in good health.

The province’s hospitals need around 250 units a day to cover births, accidents, oncology and surgery.

Each donation can save three lives.

