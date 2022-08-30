By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 7:15

Daniel Craig leads UK call for end of cluster bombs in world warfare Credit: Piotr Zajac/Shutterstock.com

Daniel Craig and UK FCDO Minister Graham Stuart MP are leading the call for the end of cluster bombs in World warfare at an international conference chaired by the UK on Tuesday, August 30.

Legendary James Bond actor and UN Ambassador Daniel Craig’s call for ending the use of cluster bombs, is due to the continued killing and maiming of civilians worldwide by using this type of weapon.

Countries were they are used include Syria, Libya and Ukraine, with their victims undergoing life-changing injuries.

In addition unexploded cluster bombs can threaten the lives of civilians for years after war.

The Presidency of the Convention on Cluster Munitions of the Convention on Cluster Munitions is held by the UK, with the convention boasting an international agreement ratified by 110 countries to end the use of these devastating weapons.

Daniel Craig will open the conference with a video message in his capacity as the United Nations Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards.

Daniel Craig will state:

“Civilians all too often pay the price when these brutal weapons are used. In my work with the United Nations Mine Action Service, I have seen how long after conflicts, damage caused by cluster munitions persists.”

“Unbelievably we are still seeing use of cluster munitions today, most recently in Ukraine.”

“Countries that still use and produce cluster munitions need to stop doing so, they are barbaric weapons used mainly on civilian populations to spread fear and anxiety.”

“It is up to us to do the hard work, to do what we can to support each other and help civilians recover from the devastating impact of these weapons.”

Graham Stuart, FCDO Minister responsible for Counter-Proliferation, will state:

“Too many innocent civilians have lost their lives to these weapons of war. Under our Presidency, the UK has driven forward work to eliminate them altogether.”

“Every step taken under this Convention, makes the world a safer place – but too many states still refuse to give up cluster munitions.”

“We will continue to speak out against these murderous weapons – as we did in March when we condemned their use in the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

“We did so on behalf of the parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Since the Convention was founded 14 years ago, 110 State Parties have ratified it, 13 States have signed up to its objectives but not yet ratified, and 35 states have cleared their stockpiles of cluster munitions.”

Russia’s troops were previously accused of using cluster bombs, as well as other prohibited types of ammunition while shelling schools, homes, health centres and other buildings by the Ukraine Security Service (SBU).

