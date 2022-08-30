By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 9:09

English TV presenter Sarah Beeny reveals she has breast cancer Credit: Instagram @sarah.beeny

Popular English TV presenter Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

Sarah Beeny, a popular English TV presenter, revealed she had breast cancer in an exclusive interview with the Telegraph.

The 50-year-old presenter started to become a household name 20 years ago with Property Ladder, now working on Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country for Channel 4, documenting her family’s move to a dream home in Somerset.

Sarah Beeny said she was fully aware she was about to be diagnosed with breast cancer when she entered the doctor’s office.

“Even though we’d all got masks on, you can look at people’s eyes. And I thought, ‘Oh, I know what those eyes are saying,’ ” she recalled.

“Then I turned around and there was this lovely lady there who was a breast cancer support nurse, sitting on the chair next to me. I looked at her and thought, well, you’re not here because you’re bored or looking for a nice, cool room to sit in. I just said, ‘Look, I’ve got cancer, haven’t I?’ And they just said yes.”

Beeny’s mother also had breast cancer, dying aged 39. The TV star admitted she had a slight breakdown when being informed of the news.

“The nurse was so sweet and they were really nice to me but I thought, ‘You don’t understand. I have waited 40 years to hear those words.’ I knew I was going to hear it one day,” she stated.

Sarah Beeny has urged other women to check their breasts regularly:

“Go for the mammogram. And always go for a second check-up if you can still feel a lump. Keep on going until you get a biopsy. Be vigilant,” she stated.

Sarah Beeny took to her Twitter account to thank the world for their kind comments after the news was revealed, with many tweeting back to show their support:

Twitter really isn’t usually a positive place BUT on this occasion everyone will be 100% behind you sending positive thoughts. You’re going to come out of the other side of this with the love and support of your family, friends and many strangers. — doddsy (@sdoddsy) August 30, 2022

Oh Sarah. 😞 I’m shocked. All I can do is wish you Well and a speedy recovery. Best wishes x — stuart (@chewystuey) August 30, 2022

Oh I’m so sorry I didn’t know. You’ve got this. With the love and support of your family friend and fans the cancer has no chance xx — tracy irvine (@click66) August 30, 2022

a big hug from your secret celebrity weird crush xx — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) August 30, 2022

The news follows reports that 49-year-old EastEnders legend, Samantha Womack, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

