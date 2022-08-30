Former chief of Iraq’s military intelligence Wafiq Al-Samarrai dies aged 75

By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 7:51

Former chief of Iraq's military intelligence Wafiq Al-Samarrai dies age 75 Credit: Wikimedia

Wafiq Al-Samarrai, Iraq’s former chief of military intelligence and Lieutenant-General, has reportedly died aged 75, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

The death of Iraq’s former chief of military intelligence, Wafiq Al-Samarrai, was reported by Burathanews, who claimed a press source reported that “political analyst Lieutenant-General Wafiq Al-Samarrai died last night in London at the age of 75.”

Al-Samarrai had announced about a year ago that he had cancer and was undergoing treatment in a hospital there

Born on July 1, 1947, Wafiq Ajeel Homood al-Samarrai, was an Iraqi general formerly chief of Iraqi general military intelligence born in the region of Samarra.

In 1988, Al-Samarrai served as the deputy of the Military Intelligence Director during the Anfal Genocide,in the Iraqi Intelligence during the Iran–Iraq War later being appointed head of Military Intelligence Agency in 1990.

In December 1994, he defected allying himself with Ahmad Chalabi, the leader of the Iraqi National Congress.

After fomenting a failed mini war in March 1995 between Kurdish groups and the Iraqi Army that went wrong when the insurgents failed to secure American military air support, Al-Samarrai moved to Syria eventually ending up in London in 1998.

There he led an opposition group called the Higher Council for National Salvation, based in Denmark.