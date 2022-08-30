Former chief of Iraq’s military intelligence Wafiq Al-Samarrai dies aged 75

By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 7:51
Former chief of Iraq's military intelligence Wafiq Al-Samarrai dies age 75 Credit: Wikimedia
The death of Iraq’s former chief of military intelligence, Wafiq Al-Samarrai, was reported by Burathanews, who claimed a press source reported that “political analyst Lieutenant-General Wafiq Al-Samarrai died last night in London at the age of 75.”
Al-Samarrai had announced about a year ago that he had cancer and was undergoing treatment in a hospital there
