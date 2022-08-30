By Chris King • 30 August 2022 • 21:11

The Mariupol mayor’s office claims that Ukrainian fighters lured Russian troops into a trap that resulted in them triggering their own side’s booby trap.

More humiliation has been heaped on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military with a report that some of his troops blew themselves up with their own booby trap, according to The Sun today, Tuesday, August 30.

A Telegram post from the office of the mayor of Mariupol allegedly claimed that a group of crafty pro-Ukrainian fighters had lured the Russians into a trap by making a hoax call. The Russians were led to believe that a group of Azov Regiment fighters were holed up in a building just outside the city.

The post said that the troops made a beeline for the given location expecting to take the Ukrainian fighters by surprise. Instead, all they found was an empty property. As they were making their way out of the building, the soldiers allegedly triggered a booby trap that had originally been set by their own men.

While operating among the broken remains of the city, the group of fighters spotted the deadly devices that had clearly been placed by the Russian military. making a note of the exact location they made the crank call to lead the Russians into their trap, which the other side had obviously forgotten was ever set.

It is claimed by the Mariupol mayor’s office that at least one soldier was killed in the ensuing blast, while another one remains in a Donetsk hospital after having his leg amputated.

Mariupol was the scene of fierce bombardment and fighting until Russian forces finally took control of the city. The feared Azov Regiment was the one that stayed in the city to defend it until the very end.

