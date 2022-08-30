By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 16:20

"Katie Price's downward spiral began after Peter Andre split" says stepdad. Image: LD Media UK/Shutterstock.com

In Katie’s new Channel 4 show, Paul Price, Katie’s stepdad opened up about Katie’s demons.



He feels the mum of five’s issues began after her split from first husband Peter Andre, the Sun confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.

Paul Price said: “I think her downfall has to start from the divorce with Pete.”

“From that moment, all she got was backlash, backlash, backlash and I find it quite hurtful.”

Paul added: “I’m not saying she’s an angel, but I think she deserves better. I can understand why she’s got mental health [struggles]. It’s hard.”

In relation to the drunk driving incident Katie’s mum, Amy, seemed to offer a defence.

Amy said: “Kate is good at hiding her feelings, we knew she had loads and loads of problems.

“So when she had this accident the first thing she said to me was, ‘Why have I survived?’ I’m not sure if it was a suicide attempt, but you just realise how delicate she is.”

Amy added: “It was a cry for help, really. As a mum, it’s devastating because you never want to see your child go through this and you do question yourself.”

Katie Price and Peter Andre’s marriage lasted for four years and the couple had two children, son Junior and daughter Princess.

The pair divorced in 2009.

