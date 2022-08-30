By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 8:26

Met Police launch murder investigation after fatal stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival Credit: Carrie Gomez/Shutterstock.com

The Met Police have launched a murder investigation after the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old at Notting Hill Carnival on the evening of Monday, August 29.

According to the Met Police, the fatal stabbing at the Notting Hill Carnival occurred at around 8.pm in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, received emergency first aid from Met Police officers, until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived at the scene.

They extracted the victim, managing to move him through the crowded street into an ambulance. He was then transported to a hospital in West London, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dr Alison Heydari, Commander of Local Policing, stated:

“Officers from across the Met have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that all those who came to Notting Hill Carnival could enjoy the experience safely.”

“It was the culmination of months of close coordination with the organisers, our local authority and emergency service partners and the community.”

“The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as Carnival should be.

Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.”

“Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss. A murder investigation is under way, led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.”

“They will pursue every possible line of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place.”

“I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward.”

The news follows reports of dancers plummeting through a bus stop roof at Notting Hill Carnival, as celebrations got out of hand, as reported on Monday, August 29.

