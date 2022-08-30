By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 16:58

Next UK Prime Minister to be driven in German car rather than British. Image: Wandering views/Shutterstock.com

The next UK Prime Minister will not be driven in a British-made Jaguar when being chauffered due to stricter security measures.



After a pause in Jaguar production, the Prime minister will instead use a German Audi, GB News confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.

Some government ministers are alleged to be outraged about the message it portrays to British manufacturers.

Jaguar, which employs 40,000 in its UK factories, has provided the Prime Minister’s car for more than three decades.

Jaguar is the luxury vehicle brand of Jaguar Land Rover, a British multinational car manufacturer with its headquarters in Whitley, Coventry, England.

Once the news was released social media fans were quick to take to their keyboards.

One posted: “Surely he knows that being British is about driving a German car to an Irish pub to drink Belgian beer then going home buying an Indian takeaway to sit on a Swedish sofa in front of a Japanese TV to watch American shows and all the while being suspicious of anything foreign.”

Surely he know's that being British is about driving a German car to an Irish pub to drink Belgian beer then going home buying an Indian take-away to sit on a Swedish sofa in front of a Japanese TV to watch American shows and all the while being suspicious of anything foreign. https://t.co/yAQeHH9tUN — HughJahFink (@hughjahfink) August 30, 2022

Another added: “The message it sends to British industry is that British industry isn’t producing a suitable car anymore.”

“And with UK business investment flatlining since 2016, we’ll see more of this. Business is being held back.”

The message it sends to British industry is that British industry aren't producing a suitable car any more. And with UK business investment flatlining since 2016 we'll see more of this. Business is being held back. pic.twitter.com/zhK66DFLqZ — nick (@harry_mc) August 30, 2022

