By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 12:01

Putin sends Belarus' President Lukashenko birthday wishes as Ukraine tensions escalate Credit: Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock.com

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has sent President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus birthday wishes on his 68th birthday, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

Putin’s birthday wishes to Belarus’ President Lukashenko were reported by the Kremlin who wrote:

“Phone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko”

“In the course of his telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin has extended warm congratulations to President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus on his birthday.”

“Several topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, as well as the situation in Ukraine.”

“Earlier, Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Alexander Lukashenko.”

Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus previously sparked controversy after congratulating Ukraine on Independence Day, despite the nation openly supporting Russia in the ongoing war, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

“I am convinced that today’s contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good-neighborly relations between the peoples of the two countries,” the message read.

Putin’s birthday wishes to President Lukashenko of Belarus come at a difficult time with Ukraine’s military reportedly making gains in the Kherson region after launching a counteroffensive on Monday, August 29.

This has reportedly led to the evacuation of people in controlled Novaya Kakhovka.

The Kakhovka Operational Group of Troops took to Facebook on Monday, August 29 and wrote: “In the Kherson region, Russian troops have moved away from their positions, paratroopers are fleeing the battlefield.”

