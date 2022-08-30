Solomon Islands suspend US naval visits after alliance with China strengthens

By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 15:06

The Solomon Islands have reportedly suspended US naval visits due to their alliance with China, just a few days after UK and US coast guard ships were denied permission of entry.

Speaking on the Solomon Islands’ suspension of US naval visits, due to their alliance with China, a US embassy spokeswoman stated:

“The United States received formal notification from the Government of Solomon Islands regarding a moratorium on all naval visits, pending updates in protocol procedures.”

“The United States is disappointed that the US Coast Guard ship was not able to make this planned stop,” the statement said.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has strengthened ties with China’s autocratic government.

He has previously proposed to changed the constitution in a bid to delay scheduled elections, leading to widespread concern over the nation’s democracy, as reported by Inside Paper.

Due to alleged Chinese influence, the Solomon Islands reportedly denied entry to UK and US Coast Guard ships on Wednesday, August 24.

