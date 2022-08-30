By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 15:13

Spain's Guardia Civil intercepts 70 kilos of marijuana in fish lorry bound for France. Image: Guardia Civil/Interior Ministry

The drugs were hidden in a double bottom in the upper part of the lorry ready to start its journey to France.



70 kilos of vacuum-packed marijuana that was set to be taken to France has been seized in La Jonquera, Girona, the Guardia Civil confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.

The drug was hidden among kilos of fish.

The agents found the drugs in a double bottom in the roof of the transport vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the time of the intervention.

The drug was vacuum-packed, perfectly packaged in one-kilo packets for sale and distribution in France. The discovery took place in the ARS service area in La Jonquera, Girona, Spain.

After a thorough inspection of the load and the vehicle, the agents detected that the upper part of the vehicle’s box appeared to have been tampered with.

Thanks to the support of the narcotics detection dog, which tested positive for some type of narcotic substance, a double bottom was discovered in the upper part, in which 70 one-kilo packets of the substance that tested positive for marijuana were found.

The proceedings, together with the detainee and the seized goods, were handed over to the Examining Magistrate’s Court in Figueres, Girona.

