Spain’s water reserve is currently at 35.9 per cent of its capacity

By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 15:30

Spain's water reserve is currently at 35.9 per cent of its capacity. Image: Spanish Government

Spain’s reservoirs currently store 20,174 cubic hectometres (hm³) of water.

This figure decreased in the last week by 528 cubic hectometres (0.9 per cent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs), the Spanish government confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.

Spain‘s reserve per area is as follows:

  • The Eastern Bay of Biscay is at 71.2 per cent
  • Western Cantabrian at 59.8 per cent
  • Mino-Sil at 48.6 per cent
  • Galicia Costa at 57.2 per cent
  • Internal basins of the Basque Country at 81 per cent
  • Duero at 37.8 per cent
  • Tagus at 37.7 per cent
  • Guadiana at 24.5 per cent
  • Tinto, Odiel and Piedras at 66.4 per cent
  • Guadalete-Barbate at 24.9 per cent
  • Guadalquivir at 22 per cent
  • Andalusian Mediterranean Basin at 42.3 per cent
  • Segura at 37.3 per cent
  • Jucar at 57.3 per cent
  • Ebro at 43.3 per cent
  • Catalonia at 39 per cent

Rainfall has affected the Mediterranean and to a lesser extent the Atlantic.

The maximum occurred in Zaragoza (A) with 25.4 mm (25.4 l/m²).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

