By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 15:30

Spain's water reserve is currently at 35.9 per cent of its capacity. Image: Spanish Government

Spain’s reservoirs currently store 20,174 cubic hectometres (hm³) of water.



This figure decreased in the last week by 528 cubic hectometres (0.9 per cent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs), the Spanish government confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.

Spain‘s reserve per area is as follows:

The Eastern Bay of Biscay is at 71.2 per cent

Western Cantabrian at 59.8 per cent

Mino-Sil at 48.6 per cent

Galicia Costa at 57.2 per cent

Internal basins of the Basque Country at 81 per cent

Duero at 37.8 per cent

Tagus at 37.7 per cent

Guadiana at 24.5 per cent

Tinto, Odiel and Piedras at 66.4 per cent

Guadalete-Barbate at 24.9 per cent

Guadalquivir at 22 per cent

Andalusian Mediterranean Basin at 42.3 per cent

Segura at 37.3 per cent

Jucar at 57.3 per cent

Ebro at 43.3 per cent

Catalonia at 39 per cent

Rainfall has affected the Mediterranean and to a lesser extent the Atlantic.

The maximum occurred in Zaragoza (A) with 25.4 mm (25.4 l/m²).

