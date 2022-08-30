By Annie Dabb • 30 August 2022 • 8:40

Your essential guide to the 10 best golf holidays in Marbella, Costa del Sol Credit: GINS

Is your dream holiday wandering around in the gorgeous Spanish sun whilst doing something you love, before spending the evening relaxing with friends and family or heading out to see what evening entertainment the Costa del Sol has to offer? As the playground of Europe’s rich and famous, Marbella’s picturesque combination of seaside and mountain terrain makes it a gorgeous place to visit, and with a wide variety of golf courses to choose from, you can chill out and tee off whilst gazing at stunning coastlines and unforgettable panoramic scenes of the region’s luscious greenery.

The only problem? In Marbella, you’ll find yourself spoilt for choice with all of the golf holiday options on offer! Luckily, The Euro Weekly News has put together a list of 10 of the best golf holidays so all you have to worry about is getting a hole-in-one.

Our top pick CostaLessGolf S.L. CostaLessGolf has been established on the Costa Del Sol since 2005 and is a company that has been designed by golfers for golfers. Their first hand extensive specialist knowledge of golf package holidays, golf courses, hotels and destinations throughout Europe is one of the reasons why they have succeeded. They are proud to announce that they have once again been nominated for the best inbound and outbound Tour Operator in 2022 by Global Golf Awards. When searching on CostaLessGolf´s website, you will easily find all the destinations they work in throughout Europe and Turkey, including the prestigious Marbella. CostaLessGolf provide the best discounted golf package holidays, green fees, accommodation in 3*, 4*and 5* hotels, car hire and luxury private transfers. You can book a single green fee to a full package up to any size of group. Also why not travel with CostaLessGolf in the surrounding areas of the Costa Del Sol, within a few hours drive you can have a totally new experience by booking a golf break to some fantastic golf resorts such as Desert Springs, Valle del Este, Fairplay, Arcos Gardens, El Rompido, Islantilla and many more. CostaLessGolf are official members of IAGTO and have some amazing deals to offer you. CostaLessGolf services are not only provided throughout mainland Spain but also throughout the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Portugal, and Turkey. They cater for individuals, couples and large groups of golfers are their speciality, with handicaps at all levels of ability. CostaLessGolf also offer a golf club hiring service with a choice of top brands including Callaway, Cobra, Cleveland and TaylorMade, with free delivery to local courses and prices start from only 20.00€ per day. With a ¨Best for Less¨ guarantee, contact them for a free no obligation quote on 0034 952 661 849 or email: [email protected] you can book special offers or select your own tailor made golf package holiday. They also specialise in groups where further discount apply and 1 in 8 players go free on selected courses. To see so much more information and how you can save, click here to go to the CostaLessGolf website!

2. Sol Marbella Estepona – Atalaya Park

This resort has not one but two wonderful 18-hole golf courses, both of which are located next to Atalaya Isdabe beach, so the salty breeze can keep you refreshed and keep your game on point while you show them how it’s done on the course. As well as the glistening sea views from the golf course, rooms at the resort also have private balconies from which you can gaze in awe at Marbella’s magnificent mountains, gardens or pools. To make sure you’re well rested so that you can really show off your swing, rooms at the resort all have air conditioning, a comfortable bed and a mini bed.

The golf courses themselves are set within gorgeous gardens and if you fancy trying your hand at another kind of sport there are also football and volleyball facilities, as well as nine tennis courts, a gym, a sauna and Turkish bath, accessible for all guests to make sure you have the best golf holiday in Marbella.

Address: Av. de las Golondrinas, 2, 29688 Estepona

Telephone: 952 88 90 00

Website: Click here

3. Greenlife Golf Marbella and Apartments

Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in the prestigious Urbanisation Elviria Hills, just 10 minutes from the centre of Marbella and 30 minutes to the International Airport Malaga, these apartments really are located in a spectacular setting on the Costa del Sol to ensure you have the best golf holiday in Marbella!

The beautiful golf course is surrounded by nature and just a few minutes from the Mediterranean sea, sheltered by the Sierra de La Mairena, providing the perfect climate all year! Greenlife Golf is a regular 9-hole par-3 course, with a studied design for both beginners and more expert players to enjoy! Its sports facilities include a magnificent driving range, two tennis courts, a complete fitness center and a pro-shop.

Address: Av. Marco Polo, S/N, 29604 Hills, Marbella

Telephone: 952 83 91 42

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

4. Guadalmina Spa and Golf Resort, Marbella

This is one of the best golf holiday venues and with good reason, as it combines a luxury hotel experience with an indulgent spa experience and two of the best golf courses in Marbella. Whilst both the North Course and the South Course offer an exceptional golfing experience, it is the latter which lays claim to championship status.

If you tire of teeing off on these two, there are a plethora of other golf courses to choose from, also in close proximity to the hotel, such as Marbella golf and Country Club, Atalaya Old and New Courses, Santa Clara and Cabopino.

The resort boasts 178 rooms and suites across three different buildings, each of which have balconies with breathtaking views of the sea, surrounding garden or the golf course, so you can plan your game strategy whilst you have your morning coffee.

Address: Calle 9 s/n Urb. Guadalmina, Baja, 29678 Marbella

Telephone: 952 88 22 11

Website: Click here

5. Westin La Quinta Golf resort, Marbella

This luxury 27-hole golf course and spa resort is ideally located only 7km from the beach and marina at Puerto Banus, and with almost distracting views of the picturesque whitewashed houses Marbella is famous for, framed by Mediterranean palm trees, your only problem might be keeping an eye on the golf ball!

With the 5* hotel, the rooms of which are decorated with terracotta floors, handcrafted furniture and terraces with views of the golf course or the pool, where better to relax and revigorate after a long (and hopefully triumphant) leisurely round of golf.

Golf is included when you book your place at the resort and buggies are free as well. If you’re holidaying with any golfing newbies, there are also classes available at an additional cost to ensure you all have the best golf holiday in Marbella.

Address: Urbanizacion La Quinta, S/N, 29660 Marbella

Telephone: 952 76 20 00

Website: Click here

6. Barcelo Marbella Hotel

Yet another excellent choice for keen golfers visiting southern Spain, Barcelo Marbella Hotel is the perfect holiday for those who can’t decide between playing their favourite sport, their passion for exploring Spain’s quirky coastal towns and sunbathing on Spain’s sandy beaches.

Located in the heart of Costa del Sol only a 40-minute drive from Malaga airport, it couldn’t be easier to step out into the sun and onto the golf course in order to make the most of the best golf holiday in Marbella. Take your pick between the Seve Ballesteros designed Los Arqueros Golf and Country Club and the Gary Player designed El Paraiso Golf Club, both of which are included in the price of your hotel booking.

However you choose to spend your holiday, this resort offers bed and breakfast so you can start your day off right after a comfortable night’s sleep and either take a splash in the pool first thing in the morning or spend your time relaxing and preparing for your game of golf!

Address: Urbanizacion Guadalmina Alta, Camino Cortes, Cam. de la Granadilla, s/n, 29670 Marbella

Telephone: 952 88 90 99

Website: Click here

7. Hotel El Rodeo Marbella with Golf Package

Located in the centre of Marbella’s charming old town, this hotel is great for those who want to combine a golfing break with a traditional Spanish port and a romantic stroll through a maze of cobbled streets.

Why choose between browsing local artisan shops and ambling between holes on the golf course when you can do both with this great holiday package? You can play on more than 5 different golf courses depending on your preference, all within 40 minutes of Malaga airport.

Miraflores Golf course has been a popular favourite since the early 90s, with splendid views to boot. If you fancy something with a little more altitude, Los Arqueros Golf and Country Club is located in the hills of Costa del Sol, giving you incredible views of the landscape, and making it easier to find where your golf ball has landed after you’ve perfected your swing. If a sea view is more your thing, Azata Golf course has marvellous mediterranean sea views, whereas the more in-land located Atalaya New Marbella golf course has an almost fairytale charm with its undulating fairways and eucalyptus and pine trees.

Address: C/ Victor de la Serna s/n, 29602 Marbella

Telephone: 952 77 51 00 or 913 084 610

Website: Click here

8. Hotel Los Monteros Spa and Golf Resort

Located nearby 100 metres of beach that boast the La Cabane beach club, the magnificent golf courses at this sight only just overshadow the gorgeous sea views and breathtaking tiled courtyard the five-star hotel offers its valued guests which can be seen from the room’s balcony.

The resort itself is only a few minutes away from Marbella’s historical centre and operates a 24-hour reception and room service, as well as multiple restaurants, a cafe and a bar for holiday-makers to find exactly what they desire to wet their pallet.

If you fancy a little more exertion after your game of golf, there is also a gym and an outdoor pool. Alternatively, why not relax after your day in the gorgeous Spanish sun with a massage or a few hours in the hotel spa?

As well as golfing, there are plenty of operations for exploration, with Ronda, Gibraltar, Cordoba, Granada and the traditional white villages of Andalucia close by.

Address: C. Lince, Km 187, 29603 Marbella

Telephone: 952 77 17 00

Website: Click here

9. Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa

This stunning beachfront hotel, set between Marbella and Puerto Banus, has 2 luxurious pools and 5 restaurants.

Surrounded by lush gardens with direct beach access, the hotel offers 1 free green fee per person per stay at the 18-hole Marbella Club Golf Resort, designed by Dave Thomas, as well as a free shuttle bus to take you there. The golf course is situated just 20 minutes from the hotel, amidst the hills of Benahavis, this magnificent Marbella golf course in the heart of the Costa del Sol enjoys spectacular views of Gibraltar, the African Coastline, the Mediterranean and the surrounding mountains.

If you fancy some downtime away from the tee, the hotel also features a Thalasso Spa with sea views and a range of treatments including a sauna and water bed. Retail therapy and fine-dining more your thing? The property is perfectly situated close to Puerto Banus, which offers incredible restaurants, bars and plenty of shopping!

Address: Av. Bulevar Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, s/n, 29602 Marbella

Telephone: 952 82 22 11

Website: Click here

10. Rio Real Golf and Hotel

Set in a hacienda-style building and surrounded by a renowned golf course, this upscale resort has an 18-hole golf course, wellness centre, outdoor pool, free underground parking and outdoor parking.

The luxurious rooms at the Rio Real Golf Hotel are elegantly decorated and have a balcony with views of the golf course, so if you don´t fancy playing you can still watch games from your terrace with a cold drink!

If you are looking for wellness as well as playing your favourite sport, the hotel’s wellness center includes a variety of treatments, including massages, facials and wraps, perfect after a long day on the tee. The Rio Real Golf Hotel also has a gym, terrace, clubhouse, and restaurant, however, you will also be closely located to the high-end restaurants and bars in Marbella and Puerto Banus if you fancy venturing out.

Address: Urb. Golf Rio Real, s/n, 29603 Marbella

Telephone: 952 76 57 32

Website: Click here