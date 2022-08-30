By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 10:31
Trade unions fume after man dies on building site in Murcia, Spain Credit: Olaf Speier/Shutterstock.com
Emergency Services rushed to the building site in Murcia, Spain but were unable to save the man who died while working on Doctor Artero Guirao street, near the clock house, in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar.
The Emergency Coordination Centre 112 Region of Murcia received calls from the man’s colleagues reporting the matter at around 11.30.am.
An ambulance from the 061 Emergency and Emergencies Department and patrols from the Local Police and Guardia Civil were sent to the scene.
After performing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation they were unable to save the life of the 50-year-old male, and reported that he had died as a result of sudden death.
The incident has been reported to the Institute of Occupational Health and Safety.
Various Spanish trade unions tweeted the news under the hashtag “no more deaths at work”.
The news follows reports by Emergencies 112 Andalucia, that informed of a worker who died on a farm in the Almeria municipality of Zurgena on Tuesday, July 19.
The identity of the worker was not disclosed by the authorities but the deceased reportedly somehow fell into a hopper on the pig farm.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
