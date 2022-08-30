By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 10:12

Tragedy as two 16-year-old boys drown in Derry, Northern Ireland Credit: Mick Harper/Shutterstock.com

Two 16-year-old boys have drowned in Lough Enagh, Derry, Northern Ireland, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

Police confirmed the drowning of the two young boys in Lough Enagh, Derry, Northern Ireland, on Twitter stating:

“Police can confirm that the bodies of two 16-year-old males have been recovered from Lough Enagh in the Temple Road area of Derry/ Londonderry.”

Inspector Brogan said: “Police received a report shortly after 6.25pm of a number of people in difficulty in the water. Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.”

“One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening. Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.”

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

We can confirm that the bodies of two 16-year-old males have been recovered from Lough Enagh in the Temple Road area of Derry / Londonderry. pic.twitter.com/ktM9y0gQqU — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) August 30, 2022

Enagh Lough is a pair of lakes called East lake and Westlake, situated between Judges Road and Temple Road in Maydown, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

The news follows reports of the Guardia Civil discovering seven bodies, two of them children, in the waters off Pilar de la Horadada and La Manga between Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29.

