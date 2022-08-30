By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 15:35

Tributes pour in following death of Watford FC legend Sammy Chung Credit: Twitter @WatfordFC

Cyril “Sammy” Chung, a legendary football player for Watford FC has reportedly died aged 90, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

The news of the death of Sammy Chung was shared by Watford FC on their official Twitter account:

“Everyone at Watford FC is saddened to learn of the passing of Cyril (Sammy) Chung, aged 90.”

“A pioneering presence in the English game, Sammy Chung was just the second Anglo-Chinese player to appear in league football.”

“Rest in peace, Sammy. 💛”

The statement continued:

“He arrived at Vicarage Road via Norwich City in summer 1957, and went on to be an integral and versatile part of the team which won Watford’s first promotion in the 1959/60 season – appearing at left-half regularly alongside team-mate Vince McNeice, who also died recently.”

“Chung’s eight years with Watford were very successful and encompassed him playing in a variety of positions – most notably across the half-back line but also in attack as well when duty called.”

“By 1962, at the age of just 30 and testament to not only his playing versatility but his eye for the game in general, he’d been appointed player-coach by manager Bill McGarry, and the pair solidified their manager-trainer relationship after Chung’s final league football at Vicarage Road in 1965.”

According to the club he died on Sunday at a nursing home in Shropshire as confirmed by his family.

The club concluded their tribute by stating:

“He’ll be best remembered by Watford supporters for his on-field dedication and skill across more than 240 appearances, the bulk of which in Football League Division Three after that historic first promotion in 1960.”

“A minute’s applause in memory of Chung, Tommy Carpenter and Vince McNeice will be held before kick-off for tonight’s Middlesbrough match (August 30, 8pm KO).”

Further tributes were shared on Twitter:

I'm saddened to hear of the death of Sammy Chung. I wrote to him when I was researching my biography of Frank Soo and he was good enough to write me a lovely letter back, answering my questions. #RIPSammyChung — Susan Gardiner (@susanagardiner) August 30, 2022

RIP Sammy Chung #trailblazer. Following the loss too of his team mate Vince McNeice & Tommy Carpenter the Former Players send our condolences to all families and friends. We thank the lads deeply for leaving their footprints for us to follow in our @WatfordFC history 🙏🏾 https://t.co/gxpO7lCjcH — Luther Blissett OBE DL (@LBliss8) August 30, 2022

The news comes just after it was announced that Ivan Verdera Ferrer, a junior football player for Ibiza football club died in a car crash in Formentera, Spain on Monday, August 29.

