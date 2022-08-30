By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 11:22

WATCH: Heartwarming moment dog is reunited with family who fled Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Footage of the heartwarming moment, Sonya, a beloved pet dog was reunited with her family, who were forced to evacuate Russian-occupied Mariupol, Ukraine, began circulating on social media on Tuesday, August 30.

The footage of the dog being reunited with its family, originally from Mariupol, Ukraine, was shared on Twitter:

“The story of the dog Sonya, who got lost when the owners fled from Mariupol, was published online.”

“But she was lucky – volunteers found her and searched for the owners. The meeting took place in France, where the Dalmatian family was.”

⚡️The story of the dog Sonya, who got lost when the owners fled from Mariupol, was published online. But she was lucky – volunteers found her and searched for the owners. The meeting took place in France, where the Dalmatian family was. pic.twitter.com/JULv8bR1S0 — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 30, 2022

The footage showed Sonya making the trip to France while looking sullen only to erupt into utter joy upon being reunited with her family.

The dog jumps around excitedly while squealing with happiness, as the owners emotionally hug their beloved pet.

The news of the heartwarming reunion between a dog and its family from Mariupol, Ukraine, comes after reports that a family from Ribadumia, Galicia, Spain, have been reunited with their beloved dog Lua, after she went missing for five years.

When Maria Jose, Lua’s owner, picked up the phone, she could not believe what she was hearing. When they told her that they had located her dog, the first thing she thought, in disbelief, was that they were referring to the dog the family had acquired three years after Lua disappeared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.