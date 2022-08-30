By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 13:16

WATCH: Ukraine missile strikes on Antonovsky bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews

Eyewitnesses have reported Ukraine missile strikes on the Antonovsky bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson, on Tuesday, August 30.

Video footage of alleged Ukraine missile strikes on the Antonovsky bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson has begun to circulate online:

“Explosions are reported in Kherson near the Antonovsky bridge!”

“More footage from Antonovsky bridge”

“#AFU conducted a GLMRS strike earlier today on the makeshift barge crossing at the Antonovsky bridge.#OSINT #RussiaUkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar”

“⚡️#HIMARS are working! #Antonovsky bridge in #Kherson under the fire control of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine, the media write.”

“Another #antonovskybridge nuking in #Kherson. Looks like this time they hit the ferry too 💥💀🌻 #HIMARSTime 🇺🇦 #KhersonOffensive #UkraineWar”

A new Russian crossing is believed to have been destroyed afterexplosions ripped through the Antonovsky bridge near Kherson. It was reported by local Telegram channels.

The crossing, which Russia recently built near the bridge, is believed to have been destroyed. There is also information that heavy enemy equipment is moving from Kherson towards the left bank.

The news follows previous videos that circulated on social that reportedly show the moments that Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly attacked the Antonovsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson using MLRS missiles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

