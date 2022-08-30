By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 13:16
WATCH: Ukraine missile strikes on Antonovsky bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson
Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews
Video footage of alleged Ukraine missile strikes on the Antonovsky bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson has begun to circulate online:
“Explosions are reported in Kherson near the Antonovsky bridge!”
Explosions are reported in Kherson near the Antonovsky bridge! pic.twitter.com/cQCRe8LDeF
— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) August 30, 2022
“More footage from Antonovsky bridge”
More footage from Antonovsky bridge pic.twitter.com/6J7iiEkh1H
— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) August 30, 2022
“#AFU conducted a GLMRS strike earlier today on the makeshift barge crossing at the Antonovsky bridge.#OSINT #RussiaUkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar”
#APU conducted a GLMRS strike earlier today on the makeshift barge crossing at the Antonovsky bridge.#OSINT #RussiaUkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/bXeYDGSkhr
— OSINT (Uri) (@UKikaski) August 30, 2022
“⚡️#HIMARS are working! #Antonovsky bridge in #Kherson under the fire control of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine, the media write.”
⚡️#HIMARS are working! #Antonovsky bridge in #Kherson under the fire control of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine, the media write.
🇺🇦Subscribe#ukraine #putinputain #putinisamasskiller #putinisawarcriminal #russiansoldiersrape #pedoputin pic.twitter.com/602xrjoL7A
— Putin's IBS (@kardinal691) August 30, 2022
“Another #antonovskybridge nuking in #Kherson. Looks like this time they hit the ferry too 💥💀🌻 #HIMARSTime 🇺🇦 #KhersonOffensive #UkraineWar”
Otra vez nukeado #antonovskybridge en #Kherson. Parece que está vez le han dado también al ferry 💥💀🌻 #HIMARSTime 🇺🇦 #KhersonOffensive #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/xb4Gn3SqPa
— Percy Blakeney 🇪🇸🇺🇦 (@PercyXBlakeney) August 30, 2022
A new Russian crossing is believed to have been destroyed afterexplosions ripped through the Antonovsky bridge near Kherson. It was reported by local Telegram channels.
The crossing, which Russia recently built near the bridge, is believed to have been destroyed. There is also information that heavy enemy equipment is moving from Kherson towards the left bank.
The news follows previous videos that circulated on social that reportedly show the moments that Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly attacked the Antonovsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson using MLRS missiles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
