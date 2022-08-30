Ambulance crews praised after young Spanish footballer suffers cardiac arrest during game in UK

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 August 2022 • 14:36

THE UK Resuscitation Council took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 30 to praise ambulance crews who saved a 24-year-old Spanish footballer who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in the UK.

Potchu Mendes, a young footballer who plays Hertford Town FC, suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s home match against AFC Dunstable in the eighth-tier Southern League on Saturday, August 27.

The UK Resuscitation Council wrote: “We wish Potchu Mendes a speedy recovery and are so thankful that Paige Simms, Alasan Ann, Niki, @HertfordTownFC the Air Ambulance & Ambulance crews were on hand to provide lifesaving #CPR and AED support ♥️”

We wish Potchu Mendes a speedy recovery and are so thankful that Paige Simms, Alasan Ann, Niki, @HertfordTownFC the Air Ambulance & Ambulance crews were on hand to provide lifesaving #CPR and AED support ♥️ If you'd like to learn more on CPR, please visit https://t.co/Ho439PIYC5 https://t.co/cDv6BGS7Bl — Resuscitation Council UK (@ResusCouncilUK) August 30, 2022

Following the incident, the club launched a GoFundMe for the Spaniard.

“After suffering a cardiac arrest playing football for Hertford Town FC, Potchu now faces a period where he will be incapacitated and therefore will not be able to return to his day job,” the fund page read.

“I know that Potchu would never give his blessing for something like this, as he is a very proud and humble young man, however, the reality is that he will be without an income for a prolonged period of time, whilst he concentrates on his recovery.”

“Hertford Town FC have pledged to continue paying Potchu during his recovery and we know times are tough, but we would really appreciate any contributions you may be able to give. 100 per cent of any funds raised will go directly to Potchu.”

The club revealed on Twitter that Potchu was on “the road to recovery”.

Alongside a picture of the young Spanish footballer holding a “get well soon” message, the club wrote: “We are overjoyed to announce he is on the road to recovery and is in a stable condition in hospital.

“We would like to place on record our overwhelming gratitude to the heroes involved in saving Potchu’s life.”

*UPDATE* Please read below the Club’s statement regarding the update on our Player, Potchu Mendes 👇🏼💙#HTFC pic.twitter.com/eyf80idxm5 — Hertford Town FC (@HertfordTownFC) August 29, 2022

Thankfully, medical staff were on hand to help the young footballer.

Sadly, several footballers over the past month have died of cardiac arrests or heart attacks.

On Thursday, August 11, Djouby Laura, a 20-year-old footballer who played for USC Roura in South America, died of a cardiac arrest he suffered during the club’s training session.

The news of Djouby Laura’s death came months after other footballers died of similar causes.

On Saturday, August 6, Cristian Cáceres, a 38-year-old goalkeeper who played for the Union Cordillera de Chapilcha senior team, suffered a heart attack during his side’s game.

Prior to that, Fabricio Navarro, a young footballer from Argentinian club Atlético Tucumán, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, June 15.

The death of Cristian Cáceres and Fabricio Navarro followed a spate of sudden-death heart attacks that struck numerous footballers over the past year.

On December 22, Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died aged 29 after he collapsed during the warm-up before his side’s Omantel League game following a heart attack.

Marin Cacic collapsed during a training session and was rushed to hospital where he was placed into a coma before he later died aged 23 after suffering a heart attack.

On Monday, January 3, 25-year-old Marcos Menaldo died after collapsing at the end of a training session for his club, Deportivo Marquense of Guatemala.

Another professional football player from Oman, Munther Al-Harassi, 30, who played for Al Rustaq FC, died following a heart attack in training on Saturday, January 22.

On February 2, 21-year-old Greek footballer Alexandros Lampis suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed 5 minutes into the game as his side Ilioupoli faced off against A.E. Ermoinida in the Gamma Ethniki league.

The stadium had no defibrillator on-site and an ambulance took 20 minutes to arrive. Sadly, by the time they tried to resuscitate him on the pitch, it was too late and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, March 20, 22-year-old Michel Almanza collapsed on the pitch after he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the game between the club Decano Carolino and Jamaica in Maldonado, Uruguay.

Promising young footballer Debojyoti Ghosh died of a heart attack during a game on Saturday, March 19.

25-year-old Ghosh, who was seen as a promising central midfielder, was playing a tournament match between Nababdwip Sevak Samity and Krishnanagar Central at Dhubulia Belpukur Ground in West Bengal, India when he collapsed unconscious on the pitch after the ball struck his chest towards the end of the game.

