By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022

Bomb scare at Boston Children's Hospital as US transgender debate tensions rise Credit: michusa/Shutterstock.com

A bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital was investigated by police on Tuesday, August 30, with many claiming it was due to transgender discrimination from US conservative parties.

Following the investigation due to the bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday night, police stated it was a false alarm.

The threat was reported at around 8 p.m., with officers clearing the scene just before 10 p.m. according to a Boston police spokesman. No explosive device was found.

Hundreds of peopler rapidly took to Twitter to discuss the bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital and its correlation with the US transgender debate:

“We’re over three hours into the bomb threat shutting down Boston Children’s Hospital and

@libsoftiktok hasn’t been suspended permanently yet.”

“At this point, it should be assumed that @TwitterSafety supports the terrorist campaigns against transgender and non-binary existence,” wrote one Twitter user.

We're over three hours into the bomb threat shutting down Boston Children's Hospital and @libsoftiktok hasn't been suspended permanently yet. At this point, it should be assumed that @TwitterSafety supports the terrorist campaigns against transgender and non-binary existence. — Vishal P. Singh (they/he) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@VPS_Reports) August 31, 2022

“My kid had a bad birth, needed resuscitation, then spent a week in intensive care at Boston Children’s Hospital. They saved her life then saved her brain, which is what they do all day every day. And someone wants to bomb it to, you know, “save children,” wrote another user.”

My kid had a bad birth, needed resuscitation, then spent a week in intensive care at Boston Children's Hospital. They saved her life then saved her brain, which is what they do all day every day. And someone wants to bomb it to, you know, "save children."https://t.co/IZwFXCfv3o — Kevin Ashton 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Kevin_Ashton) August 31, 2022

“You do realize that we have heard for weeks that conservative rhetoric was going to lead to violence on PPFA clinics, and people calling the Boston Children’s Hospital is terroristic behavior?

But when the left commits those very actions: “Meh, someone just tagged a building…,” wrote another user.

You do realize that we have heard for weeks that conservative rhetoric was going to lead to violence on PPFA clinics, and people calling the Boston Children's Hospital is terroristic behavior?

But when the left commits those very actions: "Meh, someone just tagged a building…" https://t.co/MyIyLvpOEF — Brad Slager: Semi-Fascist Practicing to Turn Pro (@MartiniShark) August 31, 2022

Many more people took to Twitter to post their opinion on the bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital as well as the Transgender debate:

RT: Journalists: when reporting on the bomb threats against sick kids with cancer at Boston Children's hospital, it's important that you USE THE REAL NAMES of the provocateurs who have been targeting this hospital for weeks. Chaya Raichik. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Matt Walsh. https://t.co/lBoRmyweFq — ✡️JLA 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 #VoteBlue #BlackLivesMatter🖖🏿 (@1966Jla) August 31, 2022

It’s Matt Walsh’s fault that he amplified to the world something that Boston Children’s Hospital was already openly advertising? I really don’t understand how these people walk without falling down more lmao https://t.co/aPZNrNCnMU — #1 Celtic Hater (@JaylenandJayson) August 31, 2022

BRIEF COMMENT

My sympathies go out to the fine, hard-working men and women of the Boston Children's Hospital during the difficult time they are having as they investigate a bomb threat made against them. — Jesse Coffey Wants a New Revolution! 💉💉💉💙💛 (@JesseCoffey15) August 31, 2022

Tonight there was a bomb threat at Boston Children's Hospital – I'm not sure if MTG's tweet was in celebration of that, but her rhetoric is contributing to criminal behavior. (And worse: BCH doesn't gender reassignment surgery on minors.) https://t.co/WoCjiwvqox — -=(Len Pal)=- (@lenpal) August 31, 2022

For all those folks asking WHY someone would threaten Boston Children's hospital with a bomb threat, MTG and the dozens on the right pumping out GOP lies are inciting violence #GOPTerrorists https://t.co/NHvGEjSeKf pic.twitter.com/OyHoSH5A1d — Angela MW Roe Your Vote (@angelamw1014) August 31, 2022

I've never been more proud to work at Boston Children's Hospital. Afraid, but proud. — Dr. Majumder is on semi-hiatus 🌙 (@maiamajumder) August 31, 2022

Fact check: No, Boston Children's Hospital is not offering 'gender reaffirming hysterectomies' for young girls. Hysterectomies are a last-resort treatment for pediatric endometrial cancer. Chaya Raichik and Christina Buttons are targeting kids with cancer.https://t.co/0wgJIrDsIw — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 31, 2022

"The threat against Boston Children's Hospital follows recent threats of violence . . . over the hospital's surgical program for transgender youths." Republicans are now targeting children's hospitals https://t.co/rrTp1C6yzo — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 31, 2022

Super cool stuff: following weeks of harassment by alt-right conspiracy theorists, a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital has led to streets blocked around the Longwood medical campuses, patients being diverted, and staff are being delayed as Boston PD investigates. https://t.co/YplHwEj2ws — David Slotnick (@David_Slotnick) August 31, 2022

My entire timeline is either about Boston Children’s Hospital being evac’d due to a bomb threat or Trump’s classified material spread and friends, I am thinking perhaps it has been an error to clip the wings of antifa these past few years. — Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) August 31, 2022

