BREAKING: Rising Country music star found dead in Arizona aged 32, one week after going missing Close
Trending:

Bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital as US transgender debate tensions rise

By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 8:01

Bomb scare at Boston Children's Hospital as US transgender debate tensions rise Credit: michusa/Shutterstock.com

A bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital was investigated by police on Tuesday, August 30, with many claiming it was due to transgender discrimination from US conservative parties.

Following the investigation due to the bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday night, police stated it was a false alarm.

The threat was reported at around 8 p.m., with officers clearing the scene just before 10 p.m. according to a Boston police spokesman. No explosive device was found.

Hundreds of peopler rapidly took to Twitter to discuss the bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital and its correlation with the US transgender debate:

“We’re over three hours into the bomb threat shutting down Boston Children’s Hospital and
@libsoftiktok hasn’t been suspended permanently yet.”

“At this point, it should be assumed that  @TwitterSafety supports the terrorist campaigns against transgender and non-binary existence,” wrote one Twitter user.

“My kid had a bad birth, needed resuscitation, then spent a week in intensive care at Boston Children’s Hospital. They saved her life then saved her brain, which is what they do all day every day. And someone wants to bomb it to, you know, “save children,” wrote another user.”

“You do realize that we have heard for weeks that conservative rhetoric was going to lead to violence on PPFA clinics, and people calling the Boston Children’s Hospital is terroristic behavior?
But when the left commits those very actions: “Meh, someone just tagged a building…,” wrote another user.

Many more people took to Twitter to post their opinion on the bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital as well as the Transgender debate:

 

The news of the bomb scare at Boston Children’s Hospital comes shortly after reports that claimed that in Russian-occupied Kherson, Ukraine a car bomb assassination attempt was carried out on a police Major, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading