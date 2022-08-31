By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 9:00
BREAKING NEWS: Russian warplanes bomb town of Sarjah, Idlib, Syria Credit: Twitter @Samerdaboul6
The news of Russian warplanes allegedly bombing the town of Sarjah, Idlib, Syria was shared on Twitter:
The North Press Agency tweeted:
“Russian warplanes bombard the outskirts of the town of Sarjah, south of Idlib.”
#BREAKING/#North_Press Russian warplanes bomb Sarjah town in south of #Idlib, northwest #Syria. pic.twitter.com/sjH89bwgPV
— NORTH PRESS AGENCY – ENGLISH (@NPA_English) August 31, 2022
Another user tweeted: “The morning begins in northwest Syria with bombing by Russian warplanes targeting the city of Idlib.”
The morning begins in northwest Syria with bombing by Russian warplanes targeting the city of Idlib pic.twitter.com/v0HC8GypeI
— Samer Daboul-سامر دعبول (@samerdaboul6) August 31, 2022
Another user tweeted: “#Syria #Idlib #RuAF airstriked Sarjah (aka Sarjeh) town, Southern Idlib.”
#Syria #Idlib#RuAF airstriked Sarjah (aka Sarjeh) town, Southern Idlib. pic.twitter.com/mjsitTZYg0
— MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) August 31, 2022
The number of victims is currently unknown.
Located in the Idlib Governorate, Sarjah had a population of 3845 inhabitants in the 2004 census.
The Idlib Governorate is one of the 14 governorates of Syria, situated in northwestern Syria, on the border with Turkey’s Hatay.
It is believed to cover anywhere between 5,933 and 6,097 km depending on the report. Its provincial capital is Idlib.
The news of Russian warplanes bombing the Syrian town follows eyewitnesses reporting Ukraine missile strikes on the Antonovsky bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson, on Tuesday, August 30.
A new Russian crossing is believed to have been destroyed after explosions ripped through the Antonovsky bridge near Kherson. It was reported by local Telegram channels.
The crossing, which Russia recently built near the bridge, is believed to have been destroyed. There is also information that heavy enemy equipment is moving from Kherson towards the left bank.
