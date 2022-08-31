By Chris King • 31 August 2022 • 0:18

Russia's Gazprom suspends gas supplies to French company Engie

Due to alleged non-payment for July’s delivery, Russia’s Gazprom has reportedly cut off the gas supply to Engie in France.

According to a report from the BNN Newsroom this evening, Tuesday, August 30, Russia’s Gazprom has suspended all its gas supply to the French company Engie. This is allegedly due to their non-payment for July deliveries in full.

In a statement, Gazprom said: “As of the end of the working day on August 30, Gazprom Export has not received in full payments for gas delivered to Engie (France) in July under the existing contracts. As a result, Engie has been notified by Gazprom Export of the complete suspension of gas supplies starting from September 1, 2022, until full payment for the supplied gas is received”., according to Reuters.

Engie is one of France’s largest energy companies, and in response to the action, France’s Energy Transition Minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, said: “Very clearly Russia is using gas as a weapon of war and we must prepare for the worst-case scenario of a complete interruption of supplies”.

Pour surmonter la menace de pénurie d’énergie cet hiver, notre première urgence, c’est de baisser de 10% nos consommations d’énergie. C’est le sens du Plan #Sobriété que nous construisons avec les administrations, collectivités et entreprises. pic.twitter.com/90W0w6kUp3 — Agnès Pannier-Runacher 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@AgnesRunacher) August 30, 2022

Gazprom is due to close its Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days from this Wednesday, August 31, which will cut Germany’s supply.

It is suspected that after the three-day period ends, Moscow will find a reason to delay its reopening. Several European ministers discussed the energy crisis, among other topics, at a meeting today in Germany. One of the subjects discussed was the construction of a gas pipeline from Spain which could connect to both Germany and France.

