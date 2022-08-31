By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 15:06

Cost Blanca's Villena welcomes Pablete Arnedo the Spanish mini-speed champion. Image; Villena Town Hall

Costa Blanca’s Mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdan, welcomed Pablete Arnedo who at the age of seven has been proclaimed Spain’s min speed champion.

The Mayor and the Municipal Corporation welcomed Pablete on Wednesday, August 31, at the Town Hall and were honoured that the young local champion signed their Book of Honour.

The Mayor congratulated Pablete and wished him every success in his future competitions and throughout what is sure to be a great career, Villena Town Hall confirmed.

The mayor also added that the name of the Costa Blanca town, Villena, reaches the lovers of this sport every time Arnedo competes.

The Villena MotoClub was also present at the tribute, awaiting the arrival of Pablete in the Plaza de Santiago.

