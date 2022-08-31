By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 13:25

Demolition of Russian Catherine II monument supported by Ukraine's Odessa Regional Military Administration Credit: Venn-Photo/Shutterstock.com

The Regional Military Administration of Odessa, Ukraine has supported the demolition of a Russian monument to Catherine II, the last Empress of Russia, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

Speaking on Odessa’s Regional Military Administration’s decision to remove the Russian Catherine II monument, spokesman Sergey Bratchuk during an all-Ukrainian telethon, stated:

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, answering the petition of more than 25,000 citizens, supported the position of Odessa regional military administration that all legal grounds and mechanisms, I especially emphasize “and mechanisms” , in order to close this issue (dismantling the monument to Catherine II ) once and for all”, – said Bratchuk.

“Odessa is not part of the Russian empire, our city is part of Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Ottoman, world culture and history. First of all it is a Ukrainian history, so the answer to this question is unambiguous.”

The mayor of Odessa Igor Trukhanov previously spoke against the demolition of the statue of Catherine II, claiming that history does not change and it makes no sense to demolish the monuments.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy previously stressed the importance of protecting national interests and clearing public space from objects and monuments concerning the Russian imperial and Soviet heritage “which perpetuate Russian propaganda anti-Ukrainian narratives in Ukraine”, as reported by Ukrinform.

The news follows Estonia removing a WWII Soviet tank statue, threatening to revoke the residency of any foreign protesters.

In addition a World Peace statue donated by the Soviet Union was removed from its pedestal in Helsinki, Finland, angering Russia, on Monday, August 8.

