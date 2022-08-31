Donetsk People’s Republic’s Head posts tribute to Alexander Zakharchenko on assassination anniversary

By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 7:15

Donetsk People's Republic's Head posts tribute to Alexander Zakharchenko on assassination anniversar Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Alexander Zakharchenko, the previous head of the Donetsk People’s Republic was assassinated in 2018, by a bomb explosion in a cafe he often went to.

Denis Pushilin, the current head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, posted a tribute to Alexander Zakharchenko, stating:

“The years go by, and there are always fresh flowers at the site of Alexander Zakharchenko’s death. This is as it should be.”

“He sacrificed everything for the sake of his fellow countrymen. In the hardest of times he shouldered the burden of running the republic, knowing that he was risking his life every minute. But he did not waver, he did not give up.”

“His comrades-in-arms reverently called him “Batya” – he fearlessly preferred the trench to deskwork.”

“There his enemy could not reach him – he insidiously resorted to a terrorist attack…”

“But even after his death, the Hero of the Donetsk People’s Republic Aleksandr Zakharchenko brings our victory closer, because his comrades-in-arms, who are now liberating Donbass, look up to him.”

“And the next generations of boys will learn to love and defend their Motherland by his example. It is not without reason that streets and squares in various parts of the Russian Federation bear his name.”

“He, a simple Donetsk lad, lived his life in such a way that he deservedly made it into the history of not only Donbass, but also of Russia.”

Zakharchenko was appointed Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic in August 2014 after his predecessor, Alexander Borodai, resigned.

He played a key role in the insurgency against Ukraine and the creation of the breakaway state, leading a local militia before his appointment to office.

The news follows reports that claim local residents in Ukraine’s Donetsk are allegedly clearing up mines left by Russian Forces, as shown in video footage that began circulating online on Friday, August 26.

