By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 18:41

EU confirms its 2023 agricultural policy for a sustainable and modern Europe. Image: Fotokostic/Shutterstock.com

The European Commission approved the first package of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plans for seven countries: Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, and Spain.

The EU confirmed that it is an important step for the implementation of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) on 1 January 2023.

The new CAP is designed to shape the transition to a sustainable, resilient and modern European agricultural sector, the EU confirmed on Wednesday, August 31.

Under the reformed policy, funding will be more fairly distributed to small and medium-sized family farms, as well as to young farmers.

Moreover, farmers will be supported to take up new innovations, from precision farming to agroecological production methods.

By supporting concrete actions in these and other areas, the new CAP can be the cornerstone for food security and farming communities in the European Union.

The new CAP incorporates a more efficient and effective way of working. EU countries will implement national CAP Strategic Plans, combining funding for income support, rural development and market measures.

In designing their CAP Strategic Plan, each Member State chose from a wide range of interventions at EU level, tailoring and targeting them to address their specific needs and local conditions.

The Commission has been assessing whether each Plan builds toward the ten key CAP objectives, which touch upon shared environmental, social and economic challenges.

