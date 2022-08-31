By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 17:55
FDA authorises COVID-19 vaccines use as a booster dose. Image: Cryptographer/Shutterstock.com
These vaccines have been authorised for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination, the FDA confirmed on Wednesday, August 31.
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.
The monovalent COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized or approved by the FDA and have been administered to millions of people in the United States since December 2020 contain a component from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., confirmed that: “The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,”
He added: “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.”
Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) in adults can include:
The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.
