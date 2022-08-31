Horror as German family of four dies in plane crash in Namibia

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 August 2022 • 18:17

HEARTBREAKING news coming out of Germany on Wednesday, August 31, has revealed that a German family of four were killed in a plane crash in Namibia, Africa.

A couple had chartered a Cessna 210 with their two daughters on Tuesday, August 30 on the edge of the Zambezi River.

Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga said on Wednesday, August 31, “there were four passengers plus a pilot and they all died instantly.”

After taking off from the runway on Impalila, a small river island in the northeast of the country, the plane ran into problems and crashed just minutes later.

The South African pilot also died in the accident.

A video from the crash site was shared on social media by The Namibian.

An investigation into the crash has been launched as the cause of the accident remained unclear on Wednesday, August 31.

PLANE CRASH SCENE … Zambezi police crime scene investigator warrant officer Patrick Mafwila on Wednesday visited the scene along the banks of Zambezi River at Impalila Island where four tourists and a pilot died in a plane crash on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/z96zXEbqn7 — The Namibian (@TheNamibian) August 31, 2022