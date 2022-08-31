Horror as German family of four dies in plane crash in Namibia

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 August 2022 • 18:17
A German family of four died in a plane crash in the southwest African country of Namibia just a few minutes after take-off. The cause of the accident is now being determined.
A couple had chartered a Cessna 210 with their two daughters on Tuesday, August 30 on the edge of the Zambezi River.
Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga said on Wednesday, August 31, “there were four passengers plus a pilot and they all died instantly.”
After taking off from the runway on Impalila, a small river island in the northeast of the country, the plane ran into problems and crashed just minutes later.
The South African pilot also died in the accident.
A video from the crash site was shared on social media by The Namibian.
“PLANE CRASH SCENE … Zambezi police crime scene investigator warrant officer Patrick Mafwila on Wednesday visited the scene along the banks of Zambezi River at Impalila Island where four tourists and a pilot died in a plane crash on Tuesday.”
An investigation into the crash has been launched as the cause of the accident remained unclear on Wednesday, August 31.
— The Namibian (@TheNamibian) August 31, 2022
The tragic accident comes after a devastating helicopter crash in Italy.
On Wednesday, August 10, the helicopter crash in Italy’s Valtellina valley left one person dead and another injured.
The crash happened in the Valtellina valley in the municipal area of Albosaggia (Torchione), on the outskirts of Italy’s Sondrio, Lombardy and killed a father and injured his son.
According to local media reports, the father, who was piloting the helicopter, is believed to have been giving his 17-year-old son a flying lesson when the fatal crash occurred.
The tragic accident comes after a devastating helicopter crash in Italy.
