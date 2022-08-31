By Matthew Roscoe • 31 August 2022 • 21:39

Gibraltar declares major incident days after bulk carrier collision. Image: @GibraltarGov

FOLLOWING the collision between bulk Carrier OS 35 with another ship on the evening of Monday, August 29, the government of Gibraltar has declared a major incident.

The Gibraltar Contingency Council, chaired by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, declared a Major Incident (MAJAX) on Wednesday, August 31, following a break in the hull of the bulk carrier OS35.

“Given the latest development affecting the vessel and the fact that it remains loaded with fuel, on the advice of the Captain of the Port and the other members of the GCC, a Major Incident (MAJAX) has now been declared under the provisions of the Civil Contingencies Act,” the council said.

I added: “It is important to note that Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and its partner agencies have been working towards this posture throughout.

“MAJAX has now been officially declared to allow for all available resources to be directed to dealing with this emergency.”

As noted, MAJAX was declared due to “a substance leak from the vessel as a result of the movement arising from its break.”

“Initial investigations indicate that this is lube oil. This lube oil is currently contained within the primary boom and all efforts will be made to remove it from the sea using a skimmer and sludge barge before it is able to leak from within the boom,” the council said.

It added: “The salvage master has confirmed to the Captain of the Port that all fuel valves were isolated before the break occurred.

“The priority of the Captain of the Port and of the Government of Gibraltar is to mitigate and minimise any environmental impact.”

Further inspections and updates are expected throughout the night on Wednesday, August 31.

