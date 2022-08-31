By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 15:25

Guernsey and UK strike landmark reciprocal healthcare deal. Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

Residents of the UK and the Bailiwick of Guernsey can access free emergency and necessary healthcare when visiting either territory from 1st January 2023

UK residents visiting the Bailiwick of Guernsey will benefit from free necessary healthcare, and vice versa, after a landmark deal was signed today on Wednesday, August 31, the UK government confirmed.

The reciprocal healthcare arrangement – which comes into force on 1st January 2023 – will mean UK residents can access emergency and necessary healthcare services for free in Guernsey, Alderney, Sark, or Herm, when on a temporary visit lasting up to six months.

Attendance at Accident and Emergency and urgent GP appointments will be included in the new arrangement, while those with a pre-existing condition will be able to receive necessary treatment, like kidney dialysis or chemotherapy, if this is arranged and agreed upon prior to travel.

Small charges may apply for services that people routinely pay for in the UK, such as prescriptions.

The UK’s new reciprocal healthcare eligibility card – the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) – will be the main eligibility document used to access healthcare in Guernsey. Those planning to travel to Guernsey, Alderney, Sark, or Herm next year are being encouraged to take their GHIC with them.

Around 200,000 UK residents visit the Bailiwick of Guernsey each year, and they are currently individually liable for the full cost of medically necessary or emergency care while visiting the territory.

Minister of State for Health Maria Caulfield said: “Post-Brexit we are focussed on delivering deals which mean UK travellers can use their GHIC in more places, including in the Bailiwick of Guernsey where UK visitors will receive free healthcare should they need it during their visit.”

“None of us can plan for unexpected medical emergencies, and I want to encourage anyone planning to travel to Guernsey next year to take their GHIC so they get all the benefits of this deal.”

Maria added: “This arrangement will help both residents of the UK and those across the Bailiwick of Guernsey, and is a testament to the strength and close cooperation across the British family.”

Residents from the Bailiwick of Guernsey will also be able to access necessary healthcare when visiting England, Scotland, Wales

