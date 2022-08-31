Huge day for Ukraine with 20 Russian tanks destroyed in latest combat losses update

By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 8:44

On Wednesday, August 31, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 31. About 47,900 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/YkM0FXz83d — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 31, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 47,900 after another 350 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 20 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1974 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 12 artillery system and 18 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, in the Kharkiv direction, Russia fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Duvanka, Klynove, Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Ruska Lozova, Ruski and Cherkaski Tyshky, Velyki Prohody, Tsirkuny, Petrivka, Stary Saltiv, Peremoha, Shestakove, Bayrak, Nortsivka and Shevelivka.

In the Donetsk direction, Russia continues trying to enter the administrative border of the Donetsk oblast.

To date, fierce battles continue in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, in the Kodema, Zaytseve, Piski, Pervomaiske and Maryinka areas.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian units continued shelling from barrel artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems near Dolyna, Krasnopilla, Bohorodychne, and Virnopilla. Enemy aircraft struck near Virnopilla.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russia is reportedly using tanks, rocket and barrel artillery,carryingout shelling along the contact line.

Russia is regrouping units and units of the 3rd Army Corps on the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region with the aim of resuming the offensive in the specified direction.

In the South Buh region, Russia continued shelling military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Lyubomirivka, Novomykolaivka, Lupareve, Chervonyi Yar, Novohryhorivka, Stepove, Pervomaiske, Kiselivka, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, Chervona Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Ternivka, Andriivka, Osokorivka, Olhyne, Ivanivka , Trudolyubivka, Dobryanka, Potyomkine, Knyazivka and Topolyne.

The Andriyivka district and the Plotnytske tract were hit by air strikes.

Russia’s naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continues to carry out the tasks of reconnaissance and blocking of civilian shipping.

