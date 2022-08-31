By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 17:00

International superstar Shania Twain joins ITV hit show. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

The Queen of Country Pop is coming to ITV as Shania Twain takes her place on the panel for the forthcoming second series of Starstruck, which returns in 2023.

International superstar Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and one of music’s most renowned trailblazers. With five albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, ShaniaTwain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will join the Saturday night entertainment format, which sees members of the public transformed into music icons. Shania will sit on the show’s judging panel alongside returning stars Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford.

Olly Murs will once again host the show, ITV confirmed on Wednesday, August 31.

Starstruck launched on ITV in February 2022, with a consolidated 4.7M tuning into its first episode, making the show one of the biggest new entertainment commissions of the year.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said “Shania is one of the all-time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality, so it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly at the helm.”

Cat Lawson, Creative Director, Remarkable Entertainment said “We are over the moon to welcome music legend Shania Twain to our fantastic Starstruck panel. She is an absolute trailblazer who has collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Harry Styles. Shania will bring so much fun to our Saturday nights we simply cannot wait.”

