By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 10:22

Lithuania's Defence Minister Arvydas Anushauskas claims Mikhail Gorbachev was a "criminal" Credit: Dmitry L. Medvedev/Shutterstock.com

Following the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the former leader of the Soviet Union, Lithuania’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anushauskas has claimed the President was a criminal, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

Lithuania’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anushauskas spoke on Mikhail Gorbachev on his official Facebook page writing:

“I remember when, in 1982-1985, one by one, the general secretaries were cut off from oxygen, Mikhail Gorbachev caused euphoria in the West.”

“Not immediately, but it did (the end of the Cold War, the reunification of Germany…). But he was the leader of a criminal party and you can’t change nature even with Glasnot.”

“Although he did contribute to splitting the party monolith. And the Lithuanians and others cleverly took advantage of the situation to restore independence.”

“He was a criminal (from the point of view of a democratic state) who ordered the brutal repression of peaceful protests in Vilnius, Tbilisi, Alma Ata, Baku and other cities. There was no repentance. This is such a memory, although the dead are talked about in a good or nothing way.”

“Well, not this time. The only final plus was that he signed the capitulation of the Soviet Union. Did he end the Cold War and bring down the Berlin Wall? No. It was done by nations who wanted freedom.”

The comments made by Lithuania’s Defence Minister come after the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the former President of the Soviet Union aged 91, was reported on Tuesday, August 30.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.