By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 10:55

Russia's Education Ministry bans the use of mobile phones in Russian schools. Credit: Veran36/shutterstock.com

Russia’s Education Ministry has banned the use of mobile phones in lessons in Russian schools, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

Russia’s ban on mobile phones in schools will come into effect from September 1.

This was announced by Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov. According to him, the ministry’s new recommendations will help to systematize work in schools.

Kravtsov also announced that new history textbooks would contain a chapter on a special military operation in Ukraine.

In 2021, sanitary and epidemiological rules, due to the Covid pandemic, came into force, which stated that “mobile phones shall not be used for educational purposes”.

In May 2022, Russia’s Education Ministry recommended that phones be turned in before entering a school or classroom so as to not distract students in class.

“Use only if requested by teachers as part of the learning process,” the head of Russia’s Ministry, Sergey Kravtsov, explained at the time.

The news of Russia’s mobile phone ban for its schools follows reports that claim Russia has reportedly sent Russian warplanes to bomb the town of Sarjah, south of Idlib in Syria, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

In addition a new Russian crossing is believed to have been destroyed after explosions ripped through the Antonovsky bridge near Kherson. It was reported by local Telegram channels.

