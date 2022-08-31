By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 14:26

Shipment of large-calibre weapons leaves Spain's Rota Naval Base for Ukraine. Image: Spanish government/Ministry of Defence

On Wednesday, August 31, the first two flights with a Spanish donation of armament left the Rota Naval Base in Spain.

The shipments currently underway will amount to a total of 75 pallets of ammunition, the Spanish government have confirmed.

Minister, Margarita Robles, pointed out on Tuesday, August 30, at the EU Defence Ministerial, that this supply has been requested with the highest priority by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Likewise, in response to the urgent request from the Ukrainian authorities for material and uniforms for winter conditions, the first six trailer trucks have already departed with the material prepared throughout the month of August by the Army’s Quartermaster’s Supply Centre and Park (PCAMI).

Another four trucks are scheduled to leave on Wednesday, making a total of 25 trailers that will transport more than 1,600 pallets over the next few days.

They will be leaving Spain as the Ukrainian authorities require in order to avoid saturating their storage and distribution capacities.

Furthermore, in response to an express request made yesterday by the Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, during the ministerial meeting in Prague, the Ministry of Defence will send a package of medical supplies before September 6.

Margarita Robles pointed out to her European Union counterparts at the ministerial meeting in Prague that all these shipments are an example of Spain’s determined and sustained support for the Ukrainian people over time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.