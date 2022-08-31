By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 19:05

"Spain's public transport to become more public" says Spanish Government. Image: Tupungato/Shutterstock.com

Isabel Rodríguez highlighted the measures that come into force on Thursday, September 1, to protect citizens from the economic consequences of war.

The Minister for Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodriguez confirmed that: “Starting tomorrow, public transport will be more public, a hallmark of this Government.”

“We will give more opportunities and offer fairer development in our country”.

Isabel added: “In order to help the autonomous communities and municipalities road and public transport can have a discount of at least 30 per cent”.

The Spanish government confirmed that the minister stressed that, starting from September 1, this great effort by the Government of Spain will result in “less economic effort for families”, who have to face the economic consequences of the war.

Isabel Rodriguez went on to say “The Government is making an unprecedented effort.”

“We are the third country in Europe that allocates more money to save family economies and also to the self-employed, companies and affected sectors.”

She added: “We have already approved two decrees with measures for the consequences of the war. They are also unprecedented measures in fiscal matters in the electricity bill and measures to reduce electricity consumption”.

