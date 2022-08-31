The locations of the 10 DGT radar devices that fined the most drivers in Spain during the last year

By Chris King • 31 August 2022 • 2:18

Image of speed control sign in Spain. Credit: [email protected]

Here are the top 10 radar devices that fined the most motorists in Spain during the last 12 months.

Just this week, the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) announced that 270 new radar devices are going to be installed on the Spanish road system. A report published on Tuesday, August 23, by Associated European Motorists, revealed a list of the radar devices that handed out the most fines in Spain in the last 12 months.

Four of the 10 radars are located in Andalucia. In fact, if you narrow it down, three of those four fixed and section speed cameras are in Malaga province.

The radar located at Km478 of the AP-7 Autovia del Mediterraneo, near Valencia, was the device responsible for catching the most speeding drivers. A total of 60,525 vehicles have been issued fines through this one camera.

Second on the list comes the device fitted at Km128 of the A-15 in Navarra, which snapped 57,961 vehicles. Last year’s highest-fining radar dropped to third position this year. That is the one located at Km246 on the A-7 in Malaga province, which collected 47,246 fines. It was followed by another device just 11km away, at Km 257, which made 45,648 fines.

In fifth spot was the radar at Km157 on the A-3 in Castilla la Mancha, handing out 45,586 fines, followed by 44,058 at Km99 of the A-52 in Zamora, Castile and Leon. Seventh place went to the device at Km9 on the A-55 in Pontevedra, Galicia, which caught 40,698 drivers.

Eighth place was taken by the device at Km10 of the EI-600 in the Canary Islands which fined 38,601 drivers. Malaga province has three radars in the top 10, with the third one located on the MA-20, at Km10, dishing out 36,619 fines to drivers coming in ninth position. Rounding out the top 10 was the camera at Km80 on the H-31 in Huelva, which issued 29,577 fines.

As reported by the DGT, two out of every three fines issued in Spain are due to speed cameras and the majority with speeding as the cause.

