By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 13:50
The UK offers veterans more health, housing and employability support. Image: Niyazz/Shutterstock.com
More than 100 NHS England Trusts have now gained ‘Veteran Aware’ status, providing the highest standard of care to veterans and their families, the UK government confirmed on Wednesday, August 31.
As well as healthcare, progress has also been made in other areas, such as employment, well-being support, and digital verification. These include:
As part of the employability support package for veterans, the Department for Education has launched an updated website for veterans interested in applying for the Troops to Teach scheme.
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer said: “We want to make sure that regardless of location, our veterans can access incredible employment opportunities and the support they may need.”
“Schemes such as Advance into Justice and Troops to Teach allow veterans to bring their fantastic transferable skills into other areas.”
Johnny added: “Great progress has been made on our provision for veterans but there is more to do to realise our mission to make the UK the best place in the world to be a veteran.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
