By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 17:37

Tributes pour in from fans after sudden death of Friends actor. Image: ABC

89-year-old actor, Richard Roat, famous for appearances in Seinfield, Friends and Dallas died suddenly at his home in Orange County, California, USA.

Richard died earlier this month on August 5, the tragic news has just been released by his family.

The actor’s cause of death is currently unknown, however, the LA Times has released an obituary for the well-loved actor.

It read: “His greatest love was his family. Richard was fortunate to marry the love of his life, his true soulmate, Kathy.”

Richard is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Kathy Roat.

Richard had amassed over 135 acting roles on television, film, and on Broadway.

He guest starred on The Golden Girls twice, the first as a Murder Mystery Host and later playing Betty White’s boyfriend, only to be found dead in her bed the next morning.

In the latter years of his career, Richard’s credits included ’90s shows such as 3rd Rock from the Sun, Ellen, Mad About You and 7th Heaven.

He also featured on Hart to Hart, Blossom, Baywatch and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Richard also had appearances in Friends, Seinfield, Hill Street Blues and many more.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.