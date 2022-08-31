By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 13:45

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy "should be liquidated" says Russian State Duma Deputy Sergey Mironov Credit: Konstantin Lenkov/Shutterstock.com

Russian State Duma Deputy Sergey Mironov made the comments on Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy in a video that began to circulate on social media on Wednesday, August 31.

Telegram channel @donbassr who first published the video wrote:

“The military operation should be renamed anti-terrorist and Zelensky should be liquidated.”

“Sergei Mironov, head of the Just Russia – For Truth faction in the State Duma, said in Luhansk.”

“The terrorist acts continue. Darya Dugina has been killed, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is being shelled. It looks like the very same SWO may spill over into a counterterrorist operation,” the politician noted. ”

“He recalled that during an anti-terrorist operation one of the main criteria is the physical liquidation of the ringleaders of the gangs.”

“Zelenskyy is the ringleader of the Nazi state and the main terrorist,” Mironov said.”

Sergey Mikhailovich Mironov is a Russian politician who worked as Chairman of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, from 2001 to 2011.

He currently leads political party “A Just Russia” in the Parliament of Russia.

The news of Russian State Duma Deputy Sergey Mironov follows reports that the Regional Military Administration of Odessa, Ukraine has supported the demolition of a Russian monument to Catherine II, the last Empress of Russia, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

