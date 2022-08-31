By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 11:25

WATCH: Drunk driver crashes €140,000 Audi RS6 off Marbella's Puerto Banus bridge Credit: Facebook Marbella se queja

A drunk driver in Spain’s Marbella’s Puerto Banus has crashed a €140,000 Audi RS6 off a wooden bridge, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

The news of the drunk driver crashing an Audi RS6 in Marbella’s Puerto Banus, was shared on Instagram:

“How bad are drunken adventures they tried to cross with the car 🚗 the wooden bridge of Puerto Banus. Come on, we still have 1 day left in August. #msq #marbella”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marbella Se Queja (@marbellasequeja2021)

An update was later posted on Facebook:

“Well, thanks to the municipal tow-truck, the car has been removed and the culprit fined and arrested for reckless driving as well as for testing positive for alcohol and drugs.”

“For the defenders of cars with German license plates, hired cars and stiffs behind the wheel #notolowcosttourism #malaga #masq”

The news of a drunk driver in Spain’s Marbella’s Puerto Banus crashing an Audi RS6 follows reports of a special surveillance and control campaign that has seen more than 600 drivers breathalysed in July by Torremolinos Local Police.

This was the result of numerous complaints from residents about large gatherings that always occurred in certain parts of Torremolinos.

Of the 644 breathalysed drivers, 44 exceeded the allowed alcohol level, and another 14 were found to have breached crimes against road safety.

