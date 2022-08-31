By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 7:33

WATCH: Oil depot on fire in north of Russian-occupied Crimea Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

An oil depot has reportedly caught fire in the north of Russian-occupied Crimea, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

Videos of the oil depot that caught fire in the north of Russian-occupied Crimea began to circulate on social media, with one Twitter user posting:

“In the north of Crimea, an old depot is on fire”

In the north of Crimea, an oil depot is on fire pic.twitter.com/0vNujXDgqN — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) August 31, 2022

“⚡️An oil depot is on fire in the village of Chervonohvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Crimea, – subscribers report.”

⚡️An oil depot is on fire in the village of Chervonohvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Crimea, – subscribers report. pic.twitter.com/GPrBFYTbqy — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 31, 2022

“⚡️More shots from Krasnohvardiisk in the temporarily occupied Crimea, where the oil depot is on fire. A video from subscribers.”

⚡️More shots from Krasnohvardiisk in the temporarily occupied Crimea, where the oil depot is on fire. A video from subscribers. pic.twitter.com/c6RLeWmp8Z — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 31, 2022

It is currently unknown whether the fire was started due to a missile strike or an attack on the oil depot by Russia or Ukraine’s Forces, or whether the fire was accidental.

The number of victims is also currently unknown.

The news of an oil depot catching fire in the north of Russian-occupied Crimea, follows various videos of an ammunition depot explosion in the Russian occupied Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic that began to circulate on social media, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

In addition a Russian Air Defence unit was reportedly hit by a Ukraine missile strike in Russian-occupied Crimean as reported on Monday, August 29.

According to Russian media, a Ukraine missile strike in Russian occupied Crimea, caused a fire to break out at an allegedly “abandoned military unit” after explosions near Cape Fiolent.

The fire lasted at least several hours. Locals reported that it was visible from afar.

