Woman injured after huge landslide causes sinkhole in Buñol, Valencia, Spain Credit: Twitter @BombersValencia

A woman has been injured after a huge landslide caused a large sinkhole in the town of Buñol, Valencia, Spain, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

The news of the landslide in Buñol, Valencia, Spain, was shared on Twitter by Valencia Emergency Services:

“There has been a landslide in #Buñol which has caused a sinkhole.”

“Local Police of @AytoBunyol and @BombersValencia have evacuated 12 people and have set up a road marker around the area.”

“A woman has been injured by a fall and has been transferred by CICU.”

Photos of the incident were shared by the Fire Services of Valencia:

The news of the huge landslide comes on the same day the famous La Tomatina festival is taking place in the town of Buñol, Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, August 31.

The festival traces its roots back to the last Wednesday of August 1945, when a group of young people, bored with the local parade, caused a huge tomato throwing fight.

Spain’s beloved tomato throwing festival has seen an influx of participants from all over the world and the growing interest of the international media led to La Tomatina de Buñol being declared a Fiesta of International Tourist Interest by the General Secretariat of Tourism in 2002.

This year the Tomatina festival is set to begin at 12.pm in the town square of Buñol, with organisers recommending participants arrive at least two hours early.

