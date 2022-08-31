BREAKING: Young hockey captain dies aged 20 following “medical incident” during game

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 August 2022 • 20:22

BREAKING: Young hockey captain in Canada dies aged 20 following "medical incident" during game. Image: Ayr Centennials/Twitter

HEARTBREAKING news from Canada on Wednesday, August 31, following the announcement that a young hockey captain had died following a “medical incident” during a game.

Canadian hockey team Ayr Centennials are mourning the loss of club captain Eli Palfreyman who died of a “medical incident” during a game on Tuesday, August 30. Tributes flooded social media following the news.

Brian Shantz, vice-president of the Centennials, said: “We are asking for your prayers and support for Eli’s family and each of our players.

“Our Centennials’ organisation and the community of Ayr are in mourning. We have reached out to mental health and grief professionals to support our players and staff.”

He added: “Eli had the best of care from our medical staff and quick response from the ambulatory staff.

“Medical doctors will have more answers for us in the coming days.

“Out of respect for the family’s right to privacy, we will not speculate on anything at this very difficult time. Cens’ nation also needs time to heal during this devastating time.”

The incident happened at the North Dumfries Community Centre.

A Twitter post from the Township of North Dumfries read: “Last evening at the North Dumfries Community Complex, during a game at the Ayr Mutual Global Invitational tournament, the @AyrCentennials suffered the tragic loss of one of their players.

“The flags at the North Dumfries Community Complex have been lowered to half-mast.

“On behalf of Mayor Foxton, members of Council and our community, our thoughts are with the family, the Ayr Centennials’ players, management and executive, during this difficult time.”

The flags at the North Dumfries Community Complex have been lowered to half mast.

Tributes poured into social media on Wednesday, August 31 after the young hockey captain’s club posted a picture of his number 17 jersey.

One person wrote: “A true captain for a great organisation. My condolences to his family, the community of @ayr and the @AyrCentennials organisation. We all stand with you.”

“Tragic and heartbreaking loss last night – Eli was an opponent of my son Brendan for their minor hockey career – always formidable! RIP Eli. Our condolences to your family, friends, and the mates who would call you Captain this season,” another person wrote.

Another person on Twitter said: “Absolutely heartbreaking! My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire Ayr Centennials organisation today. #RIP17.”

While another person wrote: “RIP Eli, a great guy gone way too soon. We’ll miss you.”

“RIP Eli Palfreyman,” another person said.

Following the passing of the young hockey star, the club noted that the final day of the Ayr Farmers Mutual Global Invitational Tournament has been cancelled, as well as Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season games on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1.

