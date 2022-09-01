Almuñecar seeks to boost local commerce with “Comerciopoly” initiative

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 15:55

Almuñecar seeks to boost local commerce with the "Comerciopoly" initiative. Credit: Almuñecar Town Hall

The “Comerciopoly” campaign currently being carried out in Almuñecar, in the province of Granada, offers shoppers the chance to win tickets for a Mediterranean cruise.

The Departments of Commerce and Tourism of the Almuñecar Town Hall and the Almuñecar Association of Commerce (ACOS) continue to work together to boost local commerce with initiatives such as the “Comerciopoly” campaign, which is running until October 19 and offers shoppers the chance to win two tickets for a Mediterranean cruise valued at around €1,000. Around 70 local businesses of all kinds are participating.

The latest addition to the campaign involves the distribution of 5,000 promotional placemats with images of tourist attractions to around twenty restaurants and beach bars that are located throughout the municipality.

The campaign was presented at the Munay Beach Bar, on the beach of La Caletilla, on August 25. The councillor for Tourism, Daniel Barbero, praised ACOS for its proposals and initiatives and pledged to continue to support all projects that promote Almuñecar and La Herradura as a quality tourist destination.

